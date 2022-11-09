Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,924 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 39,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 57,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.45 and a 200 day moving average of $150.48. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

