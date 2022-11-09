Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 30,391.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.48. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

