Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,812 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 11.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

