Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,812 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 11.7% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Up 0.4 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.