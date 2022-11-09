Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lifted by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 150.3% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

