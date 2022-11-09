Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.06. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

