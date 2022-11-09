Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
NYSE:ANET opened at $129.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks
In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,061 shares of company stock worth $8,883,936. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.