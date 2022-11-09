Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $129.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.94. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,061 shares of company stock worth $8,883,936. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

