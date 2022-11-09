Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after buying an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after acquiring an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 614,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 559,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHH shares. TheStreet downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AHH opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $990.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.91. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

