ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.32% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $23.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.