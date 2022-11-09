Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Aspen Aerogels worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 14.0% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 367,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after buying an additional 53,380 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $3,250,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth $2,960,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

