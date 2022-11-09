Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 22.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.5% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of ATKR opened at $91.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.15. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

