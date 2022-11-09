Atlantic Securities Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $292.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Atlantic Securities from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Atlantic Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Shares of MCO opened at $267.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $403.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.68 and a 200 day moving average of $281.97.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

