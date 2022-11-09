ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Down 2.9%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.65. 198,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 409,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.35 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

ATRenew Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 185,409 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in ATRenew by 54.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 179,929 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in ATRenew by 111.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.