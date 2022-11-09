aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
aTyr Pharma Trading Down 0.8 %
aTyr Pharma stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.31. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
