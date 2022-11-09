AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $160.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $189.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.95.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $161.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

About AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 27.8% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

