AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($35.69) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec cut AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AVEVA Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded AVEVA Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($31.95) to GBX 2,700 ($31.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,623.75.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

AVEVF opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

