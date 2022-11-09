Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $29.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Avient had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 565.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

