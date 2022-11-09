AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) PT Raised to €32.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($30.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXAHY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AXA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.00) to €30.50 ($30.50) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. AXA has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.