AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

Nov 9th, 2022

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AXA from €26.00 ($26.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AXA from €29.00 ($29.00) to €30.50 ($30.50) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AXA from €31.00 ($31.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

AXA Price Performance

AXAHY opened at $26.60 on Monday. AXA has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

