AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Trading Up 0.7%

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 10,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 33,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.58.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.

Institutional Trading of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,868,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,492,000.

