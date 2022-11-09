Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $21.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $28.00.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.