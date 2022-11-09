Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BADFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

