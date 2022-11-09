BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

BAESY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.94) to GBX 960 ($11.05) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.11) to GBX 1,000 ($11.51) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.75.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

BAESY opened at $36.28 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

About BAE Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in BAE Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BAE Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 63,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.