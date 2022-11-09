BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
BAESY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.94) to GBX 960 ($11.05) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.11) to GBX 1,000 ($11.51) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.75.
BAE Systems Stock Up 0.2 %
BAESY opened at $36.28 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.
Institutional Trading of BAE Systems
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.