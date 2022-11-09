BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT Raised to GBX 1,100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($11.51) to GBX 1,100 ($12.67) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAESY. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($10.94) to GBX 960 ($11.05) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $913.75.

BAESY stock opened at $36.28 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 259,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 90,355 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

