Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 22.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 133.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Bally’s by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NYSE:BALY opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

