Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Bally’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $14,762,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Stock Down 1.0 %

BALY stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BALY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

