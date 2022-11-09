Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BPCGF opened at $0.12 on Monday. Banco Comercial Português has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

