Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,117 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.27.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOH. Compass Point lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.