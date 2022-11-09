Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,130,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,046,000 after purchasing an additional 65,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,570,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $120,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,449.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Julie K. Streich acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.56 per share, with a total value of $304,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $120,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,449.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,196 shares of company stock worth $2,806,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.00%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

