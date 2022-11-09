Barrington Research Upgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to “Outperform”

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE RBA opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54,197 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

