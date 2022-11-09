Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Price Target Cut to CHF 2,400

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BYCBF. Barclays increased their target price on Barry Callebaut from CHF 2,200 to CHF 2,250 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank raised Barry Callebaut from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 2,050 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Barry Callebaut Price Performance

OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $1,852.00 on Monday. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $1,783.55 and a 12 month high of $2,539.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,884.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,086.75.

About Barry Callebaut

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

