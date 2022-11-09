Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.80

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.80 and traded as high as $80.23. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

