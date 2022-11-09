Baylin Technologies (BYL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Baylin Technologies to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of BYL stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. Baylin Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$32.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 914.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.44.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.35 to C$1.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

