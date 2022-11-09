Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTEGF. TD Securities raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

BTEGF stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.24. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.24.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

