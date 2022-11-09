BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $52,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

