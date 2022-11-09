BCS Wealth Management Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.7% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.9% in the second quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,166,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.6% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 59,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 52,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.48. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

