Beam Global (BEEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Beam Global to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 67.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. On average, analysts expect Beam Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BEEM opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $39.26.

In other Beam Global news, major shareholder Townsend Battery Partners, Llc sold 6,335 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $83,241.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,048,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,779,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

