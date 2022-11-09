Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $231.65

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 231.65 ($2.67) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.46). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.46), with a volume of 7,188 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16. The stock has a market cap of £79.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.65.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.
Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.
