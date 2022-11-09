Berenberg Bank Lowers Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Price Target to €95.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($95.00) to €80.00 ($80.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of BMWYY stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $38.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

