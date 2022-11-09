BEST (BEST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 162.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter.

NYSE:BEST opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. BEST has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 155.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST in the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,228 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

