BEST (BEST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 16th.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BEST had a negative return on equity of 162.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter.
BEST Stock Performance
NYSE:BEST opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. BEST has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of BEST
About BEST
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BEST (BEST)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.