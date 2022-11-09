Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Once Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.8% during the first quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 97.2% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYND. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.06.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 2.1 %

Beyond Meat Company Profile

BYND stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $98.34.

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.