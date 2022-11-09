Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) PT Raised to C$8.00

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDIMF. Raymond James upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $3.67 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $221.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

