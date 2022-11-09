BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stock Position Reduced by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 55.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BDJ stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.2176 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.48%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.