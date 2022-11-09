BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 15.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUJ stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

