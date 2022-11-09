BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 181.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds.

