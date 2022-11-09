Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of BLND opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $453.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

In other news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,495 shares of company stock valued at $379,028. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

