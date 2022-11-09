Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 326.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on APRN. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Monday.

Blue Apron Stock Down 6.3 %

APRN opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.

Insider Activity

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. The business had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $59,192.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

