Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 326.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APRN. Benchmark initiated coverage on Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Blue Apron Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $1.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -3.02. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Blue Apron

Blue Apron ( NYSE:APRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 211.07% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter worth $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter worth $129,000.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

