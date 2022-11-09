Blue Barn Wealth LLC Buys 605 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 9,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.76 and its 200 day moving average is $258.49.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.