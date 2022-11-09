BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BlueLinx

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.