BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) to Underperform

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IVREF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $3.18 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

